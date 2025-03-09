Wade Taylor IV becomes Texas A&M's all-time leading scorer

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Texas A&M’s All-American guard Wade Taylor IV became the Aggies all-time leading scorer in their regular season finale at LSU, Saturday afternoon. Taylor IV now has 1,999 points headed into the post season.

The record was previously held by Bernard King for the last 23 years. King finished his career with 1,990 points back in 2003 – the same year Taylor IV was born.

After the Aggies 66-52 win over the Tigers, head coach Buzz Williams talked about Taylor’s major milestone.

“He’s been guarded every possible way you can dream of,” Williams said. “In a ball screen, off the ball, on the ball, and he’s continued to grow in his knowledge and still be able to perform and execute when he’s probably at the top of most scouting reports regardless of who we play… His ability to carry the burden of being our best leader and our best performer and making things happen when nothing else seems to work, is a gift and he’s handled that gift in as humble a way as any elite level player I’ve ever seen.”



The Aggies now head to Nashville for the SEC tournament where they claimed the 5 seed. They’ll play the winner of 13 seeded Vanderbilt and 12 seeded Texas, Thursday afternoon. Tipoff is set for 3:30 pm at the Bridgestone Arena.

