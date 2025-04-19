Von Miller hosts 6th Annual Gig 'Em Gala

BRYAN, Texas (KRHD) — Friday night, Aggie football legend and Super Bowl MVP, Von Miller, hosted the 6th Annual Gig 'Em Gala to benefit Von's Vision Foundation.

This signature event supports undergraduate and graduate students from Texas A&M University by providing free eye exams and prescription glasses through the Von’s Vision Center and Von’s Locker program on campus.

Donna Conrad caught up with Miller ahead of the event to talk about the impact he's continued to have on Texas A&M, the support of the community, and the upcoming NFL Draft.

Aggie legend and Super Bowl MVP Von Miller is hosting his 6th Annual Gig ‘Em gala to benefit Von’s Vision Foundation - catch my full interview with him at 10 on @15abcnews @25NewsKXXV pic.twitter.com/CojbLQvaim — Donna Conrad (@donnaconradTV) April 18, 2025

The Gig 'Em Gala brings together community leaders, supporters, and special guests for an unforgettable evening in support of student vision care.

Net proceeds directly benefit students through on-campus outreach coordinated with the Texas A&M University Student Health Center.

Since 2018, Von’s Vision has helped over 1,100 Aggie students receive high-fashion prescription glasses and the gift of clear sight.

For more information you can visit these websites:

https://www.vonmiller.org/

https://uhs.tamu.edu/prevention/vons-vision.html

