Trev Alberts named Texas A&M Athletic Director

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Trev Alberts has been announced as the new athletic director for Texas A&M, as confirmed by the university in a social media post.

Alberts had been the director of athletics for Nebraska since 2021 and now makes the move to the Aggies.

“With Trev’s expertise, the Aggies are poised to not only excel on the fields, tracks and courts, but also successfully navigate the multi-faceted intersection of sports, commerce and student-athlete empowerment,” Texas A&M president Mark A. Welsh III said in a statement released by the university.

“He has a profound understanding of the intricate business of athletics and the evolving landscape of college athletics, particularly in the realm of Name, Image and Likeness (NIL)," Welsh said.

“I can’t imagine a better individual to lead the Aggie Athletics program into the future," he added.

Alberts also spoke on making the movie to Texas A&M.

“From my perspective, there has never been a more consequential time in history for higher education and the evolving landscape of intercollegiate athletics,” Alberts said.

“Leadership matters now more than ever before. My interest in Texas A&M is not only due to its prestigious reputation but also because of President Welsh’s compelling vision in which, I believe, Athletics can play a small but important role in helping Texas A&M achieve unprecedented success," he said.

This all comes after former athletic director, Ross Bjork, left back in January to Ohio State. R.C. Slocum took over as interim AD.

According to Texas A&M, a press conference will be scheduled early next week.