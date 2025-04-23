Texas A&M Women's Golf selected to Lubbock Regional

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 19 Aggie women’s golf team earned its fourth-consecutive NCAA Tournament selection Wednesday afternoon, earning the No. 4 seed in the Lubbock Regional.

Over the last three seasons, Texas A&M has advanced past the regional round to the NCAAs, making it to match play every year. Under head coach Gerrod Chadwell, the Aggies have earned a top four seed in all four regionals.

The Lubbock Regional will take place at The Rawls Course May 5-7. The 12-team field includes No. 6 Texas, No. 7 Wake Forest, No. 18 Arizona and No. 30 Iowa State.

The Aggies need to finish within the top five after 54 holes in order to advance to the NCAA Championships in Carlsbad, California, May 16-21.

The Field

1 – Texas (6)

2 – Wake Forest (7)

3 – Arizona (18)

4 – Texas A&M (19)

5 – Iowa State (30)

6 – Tennessee (31)

7 – Purdue (43)

8 – Campbell (49)

9 – UC Davis (57)

10 – Florida Gulf Coast (73)

11 – Tarleton (118)

12 – A&M Corpus Christi (227)

