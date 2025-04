COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Texas A&M University's new head basketball coach Bucky McMillan is making his first press appearance with the university Monday afternoon.

WATCH HERE:

The three-time Southern Conference Coach of the Year comes to Texas A&M from Samford University in Birmingham, Alabama.

Stay tuned with 25 News and 15ABC throughout the upcoming 2025-2026 season for all the coverage on Aggie Basketball.