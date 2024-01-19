Texas A&M Track & Field set to host Ted Nelson Invitational

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The Texas A&M Track & Field team opened their Spring campaign winning six events at the McFerrin 12-degree invitational.

After a year and half of not competing in front of their home crowd, the inaugural meet in the new facility was exciting for the Aggies and the 2,500 fans that came out to support last Saturday.

“I was pleased with our performance and the facility ran about what we thought it would do,” head coach Pat Henry said.

“I think it's a fast track. There's no question about it. We have some people that, that ran very fast and we had some, some really good jumps in this building this weekend. So, you know, that's a testament to the facility as well.”

The Aggies will look to continue building on the success they found in their opening weekend where they set seven Aggie all-time top-12 performer marks.

But at this point in the season, Henry's priority is also about building a lineup that will be successful later in the year.

“The track season is like a ladder, and you got to get on that first step before you get on that second step,” Henry said.

“We don't have a cumulative record, it's not like we have to have nine wins and three losses. That doesn't have anything to do with us. What has to do with us is us being ready to go at the conference and then maybe the National Meet, so everything we do up until that point is a rehearsal.”

Five competitive programs are headed to College Station this weekend to compete against the Maroon and White, including Arizona State, Clemson, Houston, Tennessee and USC.

“We wanted a really good competition and probably team wise if you looked at, we were one of the more competitive venues last weekend,” Henry said.

“This weekend, I think we're probably the most competitive venue in the country going on this weekend.”

You can come check out the new Fasken Indoor facility this Saturday when the Aggies host the Ted Nelson Invitational. Field events begin at 10 a.m. and the running events are set to begin at 2 p.m.