Texas A&M softball run rules Texas 14-2 to advance to SEC Tournament Championship

Mike Buscher/AP
Texas A&amp;M infielder Savannah Price (16) during an NCAA softball game against UCF on Friday, Feb. 14, 2025, in Clearwater, Fla. (AP Photo/Mike Buscher)
ATHENS, Georgia — The Aggie offense continues to explode with their second consecutive run-rule victory in the SEC Tournament, taking down Texas 14-2 in 5 innings.

Texas A&M will make its first title game appearance since joining the SEC back in 2012.

Junior Amari Harper went 3-3 with a double, home run, and 6 RBI, while freshman KK Dement went 2-3 with 2 home runs and 5 RBI.

A&M's 14 runs are the most scored in an SEC Tournament game all-time.

Senior all-American Emiley Kennedy earned her second tournament win, improving to 21-4 on the season.

The 2nd-seeded Aggies will meet the top-seeded Oklahoma Sooners in the SEC Championship Game, Saturday afternoon. First pitch at Jack Turner Stadium in Athens is set for 4 p.m. on ESPN.

