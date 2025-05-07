Texas A&M softball heads to the SEC Tournament as the No. 2 seed

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — The top ranked Aggie softball team left for the SEC Tournament out in Athens, Georgia where they’re the No. 2 seed, earning the double-bye. Head coach Trisha Ford and the Aggies have a ton of confidence in their ability to win ball games in different ways as they head into the postseason.

“Nothing really intimidates this group,” Ford said. “I think they feel very prepared, I think they understand the things that they need to do in order for us to win ballgames, and they understand that if option A doesn't happen, then there's option B, there's option C.”

“Anybody we go against, we're not afraid, we know we can beat,” senior shortstop Koko Wooley said. “It doesn't matter if we're down 6-0 in the first inning or if we're up 6-0 on the first inning, I feel like we always feel like we're in it.”

While of course the Aggies have aspirations to win the SEC tournament, this week presents another opportunity to work on themselves while also facing high-level competition as they prepare for a deep postseason run.

“For us, it's a way for us to sharpen our skills, our pitchers be able to get some innings against some really good hitters, and for us to, figure out, some, some more pieces,” Ford said. “So, I'm excited for this opportunity, and it's going to be a great time for us to, get some other looks.”

Senior All-American Emiley Kennedy is coming off a dominant weekend in Knoxville that earned her SEC Pitcher of the Week honors. Coach Ford feels that she's finding her rhythm heading into the postseason and believes she'll continue to lift the Aggies to new heights.

“She's understanding what this looks like,” Ford said. “She's been here, she's done that. Every year that she's been here, she's helped A&M softball get farther every year that she's been here. So, I would expect nothing more out of her.”

“I think I'm hitting my stride later than I expected,” Kennedy said. “Last year, I had it about beginning of the year and just kept it throughout the season. I think this year, Coach Ford mentioned it, I'm postseason ready when postseason needs me, and I think I'm a lot more fresh than I was last year, which is good for our postseason run.”

The Aggies will play the winner of No. 7 South Carolina and No. 10 Alabama. First pitch at Jack Turner Stadium on Thursday evening is set for 7 p.m. on SEC Network.



