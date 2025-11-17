Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed named AP National Player of the Week

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed was named the Associated Press National Player of the Week following a dramatic second-half rally by the Aggies against South Carolina on Saturday, AP announced Monday.

Reed made a career-best 439 passing yards on 22 completions with three touchdowns and added 13 rushing yards to set a career-best 452 total yards.

Reed made a 27-point comeback by throwing for 298 yards after halftime and guided four scoring drives, highlighted by a 99-yard drive in the fourth quarter that pushed A&M ahead 31 to 30 to defeat the Gamecocks. The redshirt sophomore also was effective downfield, completing five out of six passes of 15 yards or more for 192 yards.

The Nashville-native became the first A&M quarterback to surpass 400 passing yards since Kellen Mond in 2018. His 439 yards stand eighth on the program's single-game chart.

This season, Reed ranks 14th in the nation in total offense at 302.3 yards per game and leads the SEC, while sitting sixth in the country in total touchdowns with 28, including 22 through the air and six on the ground.