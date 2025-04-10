Texas A&M continues spring ball practice; Mike Elko & DJ Hicks talk depth at D-Line

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Last season we saw an Aggie defense that showcased a very strong front seven, including three elite pass rushers and Nic Scourton, Shemar Turner, and Shemar Stewart. While those 3 are headed to the NFL, back in College Station, there's a group of returning D-linemen who are ready to step up and fill those roles this fall.

I feel like we still have a lot of top rushers that's still here,” junior defensive lineman DJ Hicks said. “I feel like, with the help from Coach Elko and just following the scheme and stuff, we're going to still get to the quarterback, still the same amount.”

Hicks is headed into his junior year and said while it's difficult to come into a program as a highly touted recruit and not play right away, he's learned a lot about himself and what he's able to accomplish. Head coach Mike Eko has also seen that growth from Hicks.

“There's a level of maturity that that happens over time and you know he's not feeling his way through things anymore,” Elko said. “He knows what it means to be a college football player. He got enough of a taste of it for sure last year to kind of know where his strengths are and obviously what he's capable of, but also maybe some of the areas where he can improve and get better to be the dominant player that he wants to be all the time.”

While there are quite a few returners in this D-line group, the Aggies are always adding depth, and for the new guys who come in this spring, they're eager to learn from the veterans in front of them.

“I've seen a lot of growth, all three of those guys want to learn,” Hicks said. “They come in the room, they pay attention when coach talking to them, write down notes. They're trying to learn everything they can. They come up to me and ask me ‘what do I do on this play? What do I do on that?’ They soak up everything. It's like a sponge, and I can see those three guys coming in and being great players for A&M just because of their work ethic and how they came in here and handle their business.”

The Maroon & White Spring Game is set for next Saturday, April 19th. Admission is free and kickoff at Kyle Field is set for 2 p.m.



