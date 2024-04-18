Texas A&M basketball player Julius Marble arrested for sexual assault: College Station PD

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police arrested and charged Texas A&M basketball player Julius Marble with sexual assault. He was booked into jail on April 18th.

According to Brazos County jail records, the incident Marble is charged for took place on October 14th, 2023 and the bond for Marble is currently set at $50,000.

Marble transferred to Texas A&M from Michigan State for the 2022-2023 season, but did not play the entirety of the 2023-2024 season due to a "university process".

This is a developing story.