Watch Now
SportsTexas A&M Aggies

Actions

Texas A&M basketball player Julius Marble arrested for sexual assault: College Station PD

Julius Marble
College Station Police Department
Julius Marble
Posted at 1:24 PM, Apr 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-04-18 14:24:41-04

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — College Station police arrested and charged Texas A&M basketball player Julius Marble with sexual assault. He was booked into jail on April 18th.

According to Brazos County jail records, the incident Marble is charged for took place on October 14th, 2023 and the bond for Marble is currently set at $50,000.

Marble transferred to Texas A&M from Michigan State for the 2022-2023 season, but did not play the entirety of the 2023-2024 season due to a "university process".

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
25 ABC WEATHER

Weather

7:03 PM, Feb 05, 2019