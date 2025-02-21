Several former Texas A&M stars face uncertain NFL futures this offseason

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Free agency is less than a month away, and the 2025 cap has been set at $279.5 million. As the NFL offseason begins, teams evaluate which players might become cap casualties.

According to USA Today, two more prominent names could end up being cut— both wide receiver Christian Kirk and linebacker Von Miller were listed. Both players could be on the chopping block.

March 4th— 3 p.m. Friday, Central Time (CT) marks the deadline for clubs to designate Franchise or Transition Players.

