No. 6 Texas A&M softball back at home hosting No. 24 Alabama

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 6 Aggies are coming off a sweep on the road against Auburn and return home to host another ranked SEC series this weekend when they welcome No. 24 Alabama to Davis Diamond.

“We're so excited being at home is the best,” senior outfielder Allie Enright said, “It was interesting traveling last weekend because we had all the tornado warnings and stuff in Auburn and like the power went out at the hotel…so we're excited to be back at home for sure and it's going to be a good series. Alabama was a fun series last year so we're looking forward to it.”

Last season the Aggies went to Tuscaloosa and took 2 out of 3 games in front of a packed Rhoads Stadium in what was a memorable series for the players.

“That series for us was like the series where our team very much became a team and came together in a lot of moments,” junior Amari Harper said. “So it'll be exciting to see how it translates this year with our new team and everything but for them [Alabama] I know they have some speed they're very scrappy and quick. They can use their tools against any opponent, so I think we just have to be ready for it.”

The Crimson Tide roll into town having lost 3 of their last 4, but there are no easy SEC series, and the Aggies will have to capitalize on every opportunity to continue stacking wins.

They can have a tendency to throw the ball around, so we're going to try to put some pressure on them, which I also think they're going to try to do to us with their athleticism and speed,” head coach Trisha Ford said. “So I think our key is going to be able to play clean defense and then to minimize extra opportunities for them, meaning being really efficient in the circle with our pitch count.”

The Aggies and Crimson Tide will open up their 3-game set here Friday evening. First pitch is set for 6 p.m. at Davis Diamond.



