No. 3 Texas A&M baseball Bryan-College Station Super Regional schedule released

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 3 nationally seeded Aggies will host the Oregon Ducks in the Bryan-College Station Super Regional at Blue Bell Park this weekend, marking the first meeting all-time between the programs.

It was announced Tuesday that the best two out of three series will start Saturday afternoon at 1 p.m. — game 2 is set for Sunday at 6:30 p.m.

Monday’s “if necessary” game time has not yet been set — Games 1 and 2 will both air on ESPN2.

The Aggies punched their ticket to their 10th Super Regional and second in the last three seasons, after sweeping their way through the Bryan-College Station Regional this past weekend.

Braden Montgomery was named the most outstanding player of the tournament, while Caden Sorrell, Evan Aschenbeck, Shane Sdao and Ted Burton all earned spots on the Bryan-College Station Regional All-Tournament team.