No. 14 Texas A&M heads to Nashville for SEC Tournament

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — The No. 14 Texas A&M men’s basketball team is headed to Nashville as the No. 5 seed in the SEC Tournament. The Aggies are no stranger to conference tournament success as they enter this year with an SEC best 7-3 tournament record with two finals appearances over the last three seasons.

“I think that just the small things that we have that we’ve gone through will help us this year with some of the guys who haven’t been there,” graduate forward Henry Coleman III said, “So I think our experience as far as doing the small things will help us a ton.”

Aside from being one point away from becoming the first Aggie and 28th SEC player to reach two-thousand career points, All-American guard Wade Taylor IV has the potential to break 8 SEC tournament career records in Nashville this week. Most notably Taylor IV needs 15 points to become the SEC tournament career points leader.

“He loves big lights and bright lights and he always has,” head coach Buzz Williams said. “I think it also speaks to this conversation. He's probably in contention for those records because he's played in so many games. That doesn't mean he's played poorly. It may mean he's played really well along with the group he's playing with, and we've been able to play a bunch of games. So if I talk to you guys on Sunday, from Zoom because we're still in Nashville, then he's probably achieved a lot of those records.”

The Aggies won't know whether they'll be playing Vanderbilt or Texas until Wednesday evening, so they've used the extra day to focus on their game plan and what they need to do well to be successful.

From a postseason standpoint, this is the only day we have that won't be given to an opponent,” Williams said. “It was given directly to us and so, we broke down offensively the priorities, defensively the priorities, special teams, the priorities. We maintained the same rhythm that we do on two-day, but it was all about us.”

The 5th seeded Aggies will get their tournament run started Thursday afternoon. They’ll take on the winner of 12th seeded Vanderbilt and 13th seeded Texas at the Bridgestone Arena in Nashville.



Follow Donna on social media!