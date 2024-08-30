Game Day Buzz: ESPN, Aggie Fans gear up for Season Opener at Aggie Park

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Excitement is building at Aggie Park as ESPN prepares for the season opener where the A&M Aggies will face Notre Dame, drawing fans eager to experience game day traditions and special guests.



ESPN is setting up for the first game of the season at Aggie Park, with the A&M Aggies set to play against Notre Dame

Fans are thrilled to witness the game day preparations, including the famous ESPN Game Day bus and stages being built

Fans are especially excited for the chance to see football legends, like Lee Corso, in Aggieland

Broadcast script:

We're in the final stages of setting up for game day at Aggie Park, as ESPN makes the final preparations for the first game of the season this Saturday.

Along with ESPN, some special guests are arriving on Aggie turf.

“Just saw Lee Corso driving around, so it's a great experience,” said one Aggie fan,m Aaron Moncevais.

This Saturday, the A&M Aggies will face off against the Notre Dame Fighting Irish, kicking off the college football season on ESPN right here in Aggie Park. Aggies couldn't be more excited.

“I feel excited. First SEC experience, so bring it on,” said Serena Reyes.

“Basically, two schools in the state of Texas: Sunday School and Texas A&M. That's how I was raised,” said Matthew Brent. His wife, Kyla said “I married into it,” and their daughter, Sami, said “I was born into it.”

Fans who came out today got to see the famous Game Day bus, watch the stages being built, and plan for game day.

“The tents stretch as far back as you can see. That's a good sign for tailgating tomorrow,” Mocevais said.

For the tens of thousands of fans flooding College Station this weekend, they'll experience an opening weekend like no other.

“Midnight Yell tonight should be hot,” Matthew Brent said.

“I'm excited to see the student section for the first time, how everything is going to be, and the traditions, like the Yell leaders," Reyes said.

"I'm just so excited to see College Station in action on game day."

And, of course, there's the chance to see familiar faces from TV up close.

As Lee Corso pulled up behind an interview, Brent joked, “I guess there are worse people to be photobombed by. Coach!”