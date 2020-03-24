Menu

Former Texas A&M guard dies due to complications from COVID-19

Posted: 8:17 AM, Mar 24, 2020
Updated: 2020-03-24 09:17:44-04
Texas A&M

COLLEGE STATION, TX — David Edwards, a former guard for the Texas A&M basketball team, has died due to complications from COVID-19, according to ESPN.

Edwards played for Texas A&M in the early 1990s and holds the record single-season record for total assists.

A university official confirmed the news to The Dallas Morning News after Edwards' former Aggies teammate Charles Henderson posted about it on social media earlier Monday.

"Never in a million years would I have even imagined my backcourt teammate would go before his time. I just got the news that Dave Edwards passed away. For those that have been praying for him, he is now in a better place," Henderson posted on Facebook.

A three-time all-SWC player, Edwards is one of six players in Division I history to record a triple-double in consecutive games, doing so March 5, 1994, and March 10, 1994.

