Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
SportsTexas A&M Aggies

Actions

Coaching moves in Aggieland: Kentucky taps A&M's Jay Bateman for DC, Lyle Hemphill moves up to Aggies DC

New Mexico Texas A M Football
Sam Craft/AP
The Texas A&amp;M logo can be seen on the side of a helmet at Kyle Field before the start of an NCAA college football game between Texas A&amp;M and New Mexico on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, in College Station, Texas. (AP Photo/Sam Craft)
New Mexico Texas A M Football
Posted

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Kentucky is set to hire Texas A&M's defensive coordinator Jay Bateman for the same role as defensive coordinator, ESPN reports.

To replace Bateman, A&M's Lyle Hemphill is moving up from associate head coach for defense to defensive coordinator.

Tony Catalina from the Austin American Statesman first reported the news of Hemphill's move.

Hemphill has extensive experience working alongside Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, which includes their time spent together at Duke in 2022 and 2023.

ESPN also reports that Elko is replacing both of his primary coordinators from the CFP team. This comes as offensive coordinator Collin Klein is leaving Aggieland to be head coach at Kansas State.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood