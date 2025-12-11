Coaching moves in Aggieland: Kentucky taps A&M's Jay Bateman for DC, Lyle Hemphill moves up to Aggies DC

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Kentucky is set to hire Texas A&M's defensive coordinator Jay Bateman for the same role as defensive coordinator, ESPN reports.

To replace Bateman, A&M's Lyle Hemphill is moving up from associate head coach for defense to defensive coordinator.

Tony Catalina from the Austin American Statesman first reported the news of Hemphill's move.

Per source, Lyle Hemphill will be elevated to Texas A&M’s next defensive coordinator. — Tony Catalina (@Tony_Catalina) December 11, 2025

Hemphill has extensive experience working alongside Texas A&M head coach Mike Elko, which includes their time spent together at Duke in 2022 and 2023.

ESPN also reports that Elko is replacing both of his primary coordinators from the CFP team. This comes as offensive coordinator Collin Klein is leaving Aggieland to be head coach at Kansas State.