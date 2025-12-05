Texas A&M OC Collin Klein named Kansas State's next head football coach

MANHATTAN, Kansas — Thursday night K-State named Texas A&M offensive coordinator Collin Klein their next head football coach but will continue to coach the Aggies through their College Football Playoff run.

Klein will return to his alma mater as the 36th head football coach in school history. He agreed to a five-year contract with an average base salary of $4.3 million.

According to the press release from K-State athletics, athletic director Gene Taylor said, "We are excited to welcome one of our all-time greats back home to Manhattan. Collin is a tremendous leader who cares deeply about his players. The grit, toughness and aggression he displayed as a player still fuels him today as a coach, and he is determined to carry on the tremendous success this program has achieved. As we know, college football has changed, and I am confident that Collin is ready to embrace this new model while maintaining the culture that we know as K-State Football. Welcome home, Collin, Shalin, Beric, Rhett, Trek and Briar."

Klein returns to Manhattan where he spent nine of his twelve year coaching career and will be the first K-State alum to serve as head football coach since Ellis Rainsberger back in 1975.

"My family and I could not be more grateful for the opportunity to come home," Klein said. "Thank you to President Linton and Gene Taylor for believing in us to lead the Cats into a new era. The position of Head Coach at Kansas State has a long legacy of service, hard work, determination, and competitive greatness that I am honored to carry forward. This is Family business, and we cannot wait to get to work!"

The 2012 Heisman Trophy finalist and member of K-State Football's Ring of Honor, will be introduced to the public Friday in a welcome event at Morgan Family Arena. It will be streamed live on ESPN+ at 4p.m.

