Aggies quarterback and defensive end earn SEC weekly honors after LSU victory

BATON ROUGE, La. (KXXV) — Texas A&M quarterback Marcel Reed and defensive end Cashius Howell have been recognized by the SEC for their standout performances in the No. 3 Aggies’ 49-25 road win over then-No. 20 LSU, the league announced Monday.

Reed was named SEC Offensive Player of the Week, his first career honor, while Howell earned Defensive Lineman of the Week for the third time in the 2025 season. Texas A&M has claimed the league’s weekly defensive lineman award five times this year.

Photo by Evan Pilat/Texas A&M Athletics October 25, 2025 - Quarterback Marcel Reed #10 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Photo By Evan Pilat

Reed, a redshirt sophomore from Nashville, delivered a career game in Baton Rouge, becoming the first Aggie since Johnny Manziel in 2012 to record at least two passing touchdowns and two rushing touchdowns in a true road contest. He rushed for a career-high 108 yards on 13 carries and passed for 202 yards on 12-of-21 attempts, finishing with 310 total yards of offense.

Photo by Evan Pilat/Texas A&M Athletics October 25, 2025 - Defensive end Cashius Howell #9 of the Texas A&M Aggies during the game between the LSU Tigers and the Texas A&M Aggies at Tiger Stadium in Baton Rouge, LA. Photo By Evan Pilat

Howell, a senior from Kansas City, Missouri, continued his dominant season with two sacks against LSU, boosting his SEC-leading total to 9.5 — the most by an Aggie since 2017 and tied for third nationally. It marked his third game this season with at least two sacks, a feat no Aggie had accomplished in a single year since 2017.

The Aggies, still undefeated and sitting at 8-0, will wrap up their three-game road stretch against Missouri on Nov. 8 in Columbia.