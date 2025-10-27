Kickoff time announced for Aggies vs Missouri game

The SEC announced Monday that the Texas A&M game at Missouri is Saturday, Nov. 8 and will kick off at 2:30 p.m.

The No. 3 Aggies, undefeated at 8-0 this season so far, look to make it three straight wins against the Tigers after a 41-10 victory at Kyle Field last season, and a 35-14 road win at Memorial Stadium in 2021.

Texas A&M currently holds a 10-7 advantage in the all-time series, including a 4-3 record in Columbia.

Texas A&M has a 3-2 advantage since the two teams joined the SEC in 2012.

Texas A&M and Missouri each have an open date this week. Texas A&M beat then-No. 20 LSU, 49-25, in Baton Rouge last Saturday, while the Tigers are coming off a 17-10 loss at No. 10 Vanderbilt.

Tune in to the game on ABC on Saturday, Nov. 8 at 2:30 p.m.