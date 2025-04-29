Aggie men's and women's tennis set to host NCAA Regionals at Mitchell Tennis Center

COLLEGE STATION, Texas — Monday afternoon both the Aggie men’s and women’s tennis teams found out their NCAA Tournament fate. The defending National Champion Aggie women earned the No. 2 overall seed and will host UC Santa Barbara, Rice, and Quinnipiac this weekend. The team is happy to be back at home for the first couple rounds and thankful to be able to play in front of the 12th Man.

“It's been awesome playing at home,” senior Mary Stoiana said. “We feel so comfortable. Also, our support system, the 12th Man, is just unreal. I don't know how it is at other schools, but definitely College Station, it has to be one of a kind. All of these people come and support you and you feel just so well supported.”

Most of this year's squad was on the national championship winning team last spring, so the Maroon & White know exactly what it takes to bring home a national title.

“The feeling that we had last year when we went all the way was just unmatched,” Stoiana said. “Like I said, memories forever. We talk about it all the time, so just knowing that we have another chance to, to do that and make more history and just have more amazing moments like that makes it all the more special.”

“They want to win another national title and, you know, the bulk of our team wants to be pro tennis players, they have high pro aspirations,” head coach Mark Weaver said. “They really push themselves in all seasons and, yeah, I think each girl on our team's at a higher level now as they were this time last season.”

The Maroon & White host Quinnipiac in a 2 p.m. match following a 11 a.m. contest between UC Santa Barbara (14-8) and Rice (17-6).

The winners of Friday’s matches face off in second round action Saturday at 4 p.m.

The Aggie men’s team earned the No. 16 overall seed and will host Baylor, Rice, and Nebraska at the Mitchell Tennis Center this weekend.

“It looked like we possibly weren’t going to host, and we were going to be on the road,” head coach Steve Denton said. “We have got to take advantage of playing at home and play our best tennis at the end of the season. We are excited about being able to play here, especially for our seniors one last time in front of the 12th Man.”

The 16-10 Aggies, who finished fourth in the SEC regular season, open the regional round against the Owls (16-9) for the second year in the row on Saturday, May 3, with a 1 p.m. first serve. If the Maroon & White advance, they would take on the winner of Baylor and Nebraska on Sunday.

