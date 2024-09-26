1 more time at AT&T: Aggies & Razorbacks ready for Southwest Classic

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — The Aggies are preparing for this Saturday’s Southwest Classic against Arkansas — the game will be played at AT&T Stadium for the last time before the series returns to on-campus sites next season.

Texas A&M has dominated the series winning 11 of the last 12 meetings, and throughout the years many of these contests have had thrilling moments and wild finishes.

Aggies head coach Mike Elko talked about what he thinks makes this game so competitive.

“I think the environment plays a role,” Elko said.

“I think kids play their best football on that stage, I think everybody gets excited for playing in that stadium — obviously this game means a lot to both teams and, we always seem to get their best, we always try to give them our best. I think when two teams do that, you wind up with a lot of really close entertaining football games.”

The Aggies will face former offensive coordinator Bobby Petrino who currently has the Hogs ranked top 10 in total offense, and second in the country in third down efficiency headed into this Week 5 matchup.

“He's [Petrino] really sound in what he does,” Elko said.

“He's got a really good plan for how they want to run the football, he's got a really good plan for how they want to create shots plays down the field. They do a good job creating different looks and he's a really good play caller. I think he's been really successful for a long time as an offensive coordinator and so it just has kind of continued.”

While A&M is looking for their fourth straight win Saturday afternoon, there have been areas of concern on both sides of the ball that need to be fixed but for Elko it all boils down to one major component, and that’s consistency.

“I don't think there's the same glaring issue that shows up every single week, so to that degree, I think there's progress and we're showing progress and we are improving but there are holes that continue to show up in different areas,"

Elko said.

"To me, I think it's just the consistent focus to do what we're supposed to do every snap and it's at every level — part of that to some degree is expected with a new staff and new scheme and all that stuff but, part of that's got to be behind us now."

While Elko said the starting quarterback decision will be week to week likely for the rest of the season, freshman quarterback Marcel Reed has shown progress and put up almost identical stat lines in his first two starts this season.

“He’s got a big arm, he's got tremendous athleticism,” Elko said.

“I still think there's, some progressions, reads checks that he's still working through. I think those things have made tremendous strides from spring ball through fall camp through playing against McNeese, Florida, last week the multiplicity of defense and, and learning how to maneuver through all of that. I just think he's, he's a young quarterback who gets better every time he takes snaps under center.”

In his SEC Teleconference, Wednesday, Elko says quarterback Conner Weigman is taking reps at practice this week and the Aggies hope to have him available on Saturday.

A&M will face Arkansas at AT&T Stadium Saturday afternoon — kickoff is set for 2:30 p.m.

