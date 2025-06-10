Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana earns dual ITA Texas Regional Awards

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M’s Mary Stoiana has earned two Texas Regional Awards from the Intercollegiate Tennis Association (ITA), announced on Tuesday. She received the Arthur Ashe Leadership & Sportsmanship Award and the ITA Senior Player of the Year honor.

In her standout 2024-25 season, Stoiana spent several weeks ranked No. 1 in the ITA National Rankings, finishing with a remarkable 28-6 overall record, including 20-4 in dual matches and 10-1 in Southeastern Conference (SEC) play. She ended the season ranked No. 2 nationally and posted a 23-6 record against ranked opponents.

Among her notable achievements were victories over No. 1 Dasha Vidmanova (Georgia) and No. 4 Elza Tomase (Tennessee), with her win against Vidmanova contributing to Texas A&M’s fourth consecutive SEC regular-season title.

Stoiana holds the best career record in Aggie tennis history at 138-20, including 66-7 at the No. 1 singles position and an undefeated 47-0 record in dual matches at the Mitchell Tennis Center.

Her accolades include the ITA National Player of the Year (2024) and SEC Player of the Year (2023, 2024), as well as three-time ITA All-American honors in singles and doubles.