Texas A&M soccer reveals 2025 SEC schedule featuring rivalry showdown with Texas

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M soccer has announced its 2025 Southeastern Conference schedule, highlighted by five home matchups at Ellis Field and a slate loaded with top-tier competition.

The Aggies will open their 14th season in the SEC at home on Friday, Sept. 12, against Georgia.

A marquee matchup against rival Texas is set for Thursday, Oct. 2, in the Brazos Valley.

Additional home conference games include Arkansas (Sept. 21), Missouri (Oct. 16), and Kentucky (Oct. 26). On the road, Texas A&M will face Auburn (Sept. 18), Tennessee (Sept. 26), Oklahoma (Oct. 5), LSU (Oct. 10), and South Carolina (Oct. 19).

The Aggies’ SEC slate includes seven of the top nine teams from the 2024 conference standings, and seven opponents finished in the top 50 of last season’s RPI.

With Texas joining the SEC schedule, A&M will play six in-state regular-season games for just the third time in program history and the first since 2002.

Overall, the Aggies’ 2025 opponents combined for a .621 winning percentage last season, with 13 posting winning records and 11 notching double-digit victories. The schedule includes 13 programs from power conferences.

The season officially kicks off on Thursday, Aug. 14, when the Aggies host Baylor. Texas A&M will also play home exhibitions against Rice on Aug. 6 and UTRGV on Aug. 9.

