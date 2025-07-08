Texas A&M Men's Basketball has hired Dave Good as an assistant coach

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M head men's basketball coach Bucky McMillan has hired Dave Good as an assistant coach.

From 2007 to 2012, Good was a video coordinator at UAB as the Blazers notched four straight 20-win seasons, four postseason appearances (NCAA-2011; NIT-2010, 2009, 2008) and a 107-57 overall record, claiming a CUSA conference championship in 2011. Good also served as a graduate assistant at Eastern Michigan from 2005-07.

Before Good's time at Texas A&M, Good helped lead Mountain Brook High School to three 7A state titles (2017-2019), one 7A runner-up finish (2020), and an impressive 152-22 overall record.

The team achieved national rankings in USA Today (#17 in 2018, #5 in 2019).

Prior to his time at Mountain Brook, Good taught physical education and coached basketball at Thompson High School and Thompson Middle School from 2012-15.

Having a rich connection in the sports arena and roots in Alabama can be a boost to Texas A&M's recruiting efforts, and that's what Good has.

Good began his coaching career as an assistant coach at Shepherd High School in Michigan from 2004 to 2005, helping lead the team to a 19-2 record and a conference title.

