Texas A&M lands five-star prospect Tristian Givens

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Texas A&M had secured a significant commitment from one of the nation’s top high school football players.

Tristian Givens, a Navy All-American defensive standout from Carver High School in Georgia, announced his commitment to the Aggies this week.

Givens is ranked the No. 26 overall prospect in the country and holds a five-star rating, with offers from more than 20 programs, including Colorado, Auburn, Florida, and LSU.

His commitment marks a major recruiting win for head coach Mike Elko and the Aggies as they continue to build a top-tier 2025 class.

