Texas A&M baseball readies for first round against Florida

OMAHA, Nebraska — Day 1 of the College World Series is officially underway. North Carolina and Virginia getting things started Friday afternoon, with Tennessee and Florida playing Friday night. The Aggies of course will get their World Series run started against the Florida Gators on Saturday. But before that, we had a chance to catch up with Aggie head coach Jim Schlossnagle after practice Friday morning.

“I thought our practice was great,” Schlossnagle said. “I thought it was just a normal practice (Thursday) on the field. I didn't think there were any eyes of wonder or anything like that. I think guys came there to work. So, we'll find out. But, you know, I have full confidence in this team and the way they've handled things all year long”

The last time the Aggies saw the Gators was in Gainesville back in March to open up SEC play.While both teams have evolved over the last three months, the game itself hasn’t changed.

“Just playing good baseball,” Sclossnagle said. "You know, obviously Cag [Jac Caglianone] is a huge player for them, but they have other great players so we’ve got to limit free bases and get timely hits, just like any other baseball game. It's nothing really more than that.”

The players have talked about playing selfless baseball all season long. Even after being named the Stopper of the Year on Friday morning, A&M ace Evan Aschenbeck is focused on the task at hand.

“I just try and go up on the mound and give my team a chance every time,” Aschenbeck said. “I really don't care a whole lot about stats or how I'm doing. I just want to go out there and win games for the guys and putting the team in the best situations.”

Justin Lamkin will get the start on the mound for the Aggies while the Gators start freshman righthander Liam Peterson. First pitch Saturday evening is set for 6 p.m..

