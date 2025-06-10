Texas A&M athletes shine in 2025 ABCA/Rawlings All-Region selections

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Three Texas A&M baseball student-athletes were honored with selections to the 2025 American Baseball Coaches Association (ABCA)/Rawlings NCAA Division I Central All-Region Teams, as announced Tuesday morning.

Third baseman Wyatt Henseler received a first-team selection, while left-hander Justin Lamkin and outfielder Jace LaViolette earned spots on the second team.

This marks the fourth consecutive season that multiple Aggies have achieved ABCA/Rawlings Central All-Region recognition. The teams are determined by ABCA members and overseen by the ABCA NCAA Division I All-America & Coach of the Year Committee.

Henseler, who started all 56 games in his lone season with the Aggies, boasted an impressive .319/.423/.562 slash line.

The graduate student from Emmaus, Pennsylvania, tallied 12 home runs, a team-high 15 doubles, 19 walks, 33 RBIs, and 48 runs scored. He also recorded 16 multi-hit games and seven multi-RBI performances. This first team selection represents Henseler's third consecutive honor, having previously received recognition during his time at Penn. He is now eligible for All-America honors, which are set to be announced on June 14.

Lamkin completed a strong junior season with a 3.42 ERA over 15 starts. He struck out 98 batters in 84 1/3 innings of work, both leading the team. The left-hander from Corpus Christi, Texas, maintained a 1.10 WHIP and held opponents to a .235 batting average.

In his final regular-season start, Lamkin achieved a career-high 15 strikeouts in a complete game shutout against No. 10 Georgia, earning SEC Pitcher of the Week honors, as well as recognition as National Pitcher of the Week from the College Baseball Foundation, the National Collegiate Baseball Writers Association, and Perfect Game. He accomplished this feat without allowing a walk or reaching a three-ball count.

LaViolette, also recognized for the third consecutive year, started all 56 games and recorded a slash line of .258/.427/.576, contributing nine doubles, 18 home runs, and 61 RBIs.

The junior from Katy, Texas, led the team with 19 multi-RBI games, 15 multi-hit games, and four multi-homer performances. With 57 walks this season, he posted an impressive 1.003 OPS. He etched his name in the Texas A&M record book, ranking first all-time in career home runs (68) and walks (169). Additionally, LaViolette concluded the 2025 season ranked third in RBIs (202), fourth in total bases (443), and fifth in runs scored (193).