Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts, Coach Earley discuss future of baseball program

Prev Next Texas A&M Official

Posted

Baileigh Sheffield Hi! I'm Baileigh, a Digital Content Producer with 25 News KXXV and 15 ABC KRHD.

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Texas A&M Athletics Director Trev Alberts met with baseball coach Michael Earley this week to discuss the direction and future of the university’s baseball program Alberts released a statement to 25 News—- "Earlier today I met with Coach Earley to discuss the state of our baseball program. I appreciate Mike's work in taking a holistic view of what changes need to be made so that we have a baseball program that meets our high standards. Baseball success is critically important to Texas A&M. I am confident in Mike's ability to execute the needed change and fully support his vision going forward."







TEXAS A&M DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS TREV ALBERTS

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.