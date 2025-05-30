Texas A&M AD Trev Alberts, Coach Earley discuss future of baseball program

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KXXV) — Texas A&M Athletics Director Trev Alberts met with baseball coach Michael Earley this week to discuss the direction and future of the university’s baseball program
Alberts released a statement to 25 News—-
"Earlier today I met with Coach Earley to discuss the state of our baseball program. I appreciate Mike's work in taking a holistic view of what changes need to be made so that we have a baseball program that meets our high standards. Baseball success is critically important to Texas A&M. I am confident in Mike's ability to execute the needed change and fully support his vision going forward."
TEXAS A&M DIRECTOR OF ATHLETICS TREV ALBERTS