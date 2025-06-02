Son of former NBA Coach Monty Williams commits to Baylor

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — Elijah Williams, son of former NBA player and head coach Monty Williams, has officially committed to Baylor University. The 6'6", 200-pound small forward from TMI Episcopal in San Antonio, Texas, is one of the top prospects in the class of 2026.

A four-star recruit, Williams announced his hard commitment to the Bears on May 27. He chose Baylor over a strong list of offers that included Arizona, Notre Dame, and Oregon, among others.

As the son of an NBA veteran and coach, Elijah has been a highly watched name on the recruiting trail. His father, Monty Williams, was a first-round pick and spent nine seasons in the NBA before transitioning into a coaching career that included head coaching stints with the New Orleans Pelicans, Phoenix Suns, and Detroit Pistons.

With his size, skillset, and pedigree, Elijah Williams is expected to be a major asset for Baylor as they continue to build a powerhouse in college basketball.