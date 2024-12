SOMERVILLE, Texas — Somerville head football coach and athletic director Philip Roberts is stepping down after 3 seasons leading the Yeguas.

In 2024, Roberts led Somerville to their first district championship since 1983. The Yeguas finished the year 11-2, undefeated in district play and made it to a regional semi-final.

Roberts will now be the assistant principal at Somerville elementary school and said he’s looking forward to spending more time with his family.



