Local National Weather Sports Traffic Watch Now
Sports

Actions

Six sports represented in this year's Baylor Hall of Fame Class

A group that will be inducted this November includes the first equestrian athlete honored
baylor 2025 hof.jpg
Baylor Athletics
baylor 2025 hof.jpg
Posted

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The 2025 Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame class includes a distinguished group of athletes, featuring the first equestrian athlete to be inducted. Among the honorees are historically significant figures from men’s basketball, football, golf, tennis, and baseball.

Samantha Schaefer, a six-time All-American and already a member of the National Collegiate Equestrian Association’s inaugural Hall of Fame, highlights this year’s class. She is joined by men’s basketball’s LaceDarius Dunn, who is Baylor’s all-time leading scorer; quarterback Bryce Petty, who led the football team to back-to-back conference championships; and Cyril Richardson and Derek Turner from football. Other inductees include women’s golfer Hannah Burke, tennis player Taylor Ormond, and baseball player Chris Durbin.

Additionally, former football trainer Dusty Sanderson will be recognized as the latest addition to the “B” Association Wall of Honor.

The Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14, at the Hurd Welcome Center Grand Ballroom on the Baylor campus. Ticket pricing and reservation details will be announced soon. The inductees will also be honored on the field during the Baylor-Utah football game at McLane Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15.

Established in 1960, the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame honors individuals whose contributions have enriched the university's athletics program. Student-athletes must wait 10 years after completing their eligibility before being nominated.

A total of 281 individuals have been inducted since the inaugural class, which included coach Floyd Crow and baseball’s Ted Lyons.

Notable Inductees:

  • Samantha Schaefer: A trailblazer in equestrian sports, Schaefer was a three-time NCEA All-American and the decisive rider in Baylor’s Hunter Seat national championship win over Texas A&M.
  • LaceDarius Dunn: As Baylor's all-time leading scorer with 2,285 points, Dunn was a first-team All-District and All-Big 12 pick in 2011, with a successful professional career, most recently in Israel.
  • Bryce Petty: The quarterback achieved significant milestones, including a standout 2014 season with 4,200 passing yards and 32 touchdowns. He was drafted in the fourth round of the NFL Draft in 2015.
  • Cyril Richardson: A dominant offensive lineman, Richardson earned first-team All-American honors in 2013 and was a key player in Baylor’s first Big 12 championship.
  • Hannah Burke: The top golfer from the Sylvia Ferdon era, Burke was the Big 12 Freshman of the Year in 2007 and recorded impressive career stats, including 38 top-25 finishes.
  • Chris Durbin: With a .345 batting average during his tenure, Durbin ranks among Baylor's top hitters, holding the career record for doubles and extra-base hits.
  • Taylor Ormond: A three-time All-Big 12 selection, Ormond contributed to Baylor women’s tennis achieving two NCAA semifinal appearances.
  • Derek Turner: After starting as a walk-on, Turner became a top defensive end and team captain, contributing to one of Baylor’s most successful seasons.

Dusty Sanderson's Legacy:

Sanderson, a native of Amarillo, Texas, served as a student athletic trainer from 1974-79. He has built a successful career in the oil and gas industry and has been actively involved in the “B” Association, contributing significantly to Baylor athletics through various initiatives.

The Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame continues to celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of its athletes, enriching the legacy of Baylor University.

This story has been converted to this platform with the assistance of AI. Our editorial team verifies all reporting on all platforms for fairness and accuracy.

Copyright 2025 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.
Click Here To Donate!

In Your Neighborhood