Six sports represented in this year's Baylor Hall of Fame Class

WACO, Texas (KXXV) — The 2025 Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame class includes a distinguished group of athletes, featuring the first equestrian athlete to be inducted. Among the honorees are historically significant figures from men’s basketball, football, golf, tennis, and baseball.

Samantha Schaefer, a six-time All-American and already a member of the National Collegiate Equestrian Association’s inaugural Hall of Fame, highlights this year’s class. She is joined by men’s basketball’s LaceDarius Dunn, who is Baylor’s all-time leading scorer; quarterback Bryce Petty, who led the football team to back-to-back conference championships; and Cyril Richardson and Derek Turner from football. Other inductees include women’s golfer Hannah Burke, tennis player Taylor Ormond, and baseball player Chris Durbin.

Additionally, former football trainer Dusty Sanderson will be recognized as the latest addition to the “B” Association Wall of Honor.

The Hall of Fame banquet is scheduled for 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 14, at the Hurd Welcome Center Grand Ballroom on the Baylor campus. Ticket pricing and reservation details will be announced soon. The inductees will also be honored on the field during the Baylor-Utah football game at McLane Stadium on Saturday, Nov. 15.

Established in 1960, the Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame honors individuals whose contributions have enriched the university's athletics program. Student-athletes must wait 10 years after completing their eligibility before being nominated.

A total of 281 individuals have been inducted since the inaugural class, which included coach Floyd Crow and baseball’s Ted Lyons.

Notable Inductees:

Dusty Sanderson's Legacy:

Sanderson, a native of Amarillo, Texas, served as a student athletic trainer from 1974-79. He has built a successful career in the oil and gas industry and has been actively involved in the “B” Association, contributing significantly to Baylor athletics through various initiatives.

The Baylor Athletics Hall of Fame continues to celebrate the remarkable achievements and contributions of its athletes, enriching the legacy of Baylor University.

