SIC 'EM: Baylor gets ready for the Big 12 men's basketball tournament

WACO, Texas — The Baylor Bears 2024 men's basketball season now enters the postseason, as they get ready for the Big 12 Conference tournament.

"The great thing about the Big 12 tournament is it's not gonna hurt you," head coach Scott Drew said. "If you're in the tournament, you're not gonna drop out because there's not a bad loss to be had. If you're in the tournament and you do well, you can move up seed line. So, that's a blessing."

"I just want to come into this season. Just do what I do. What I expect myself to do, just hoop. Do whatever it takes to win and hopefully we get these tournament wins," Ja'Kobe Walter said.

The postseason is where the more experienced players can shine and lead the way for a deep run.

"Jonathan Tchamwa Tchatchoua. There's not many people played on a national championship team and he's got a fountain of knowledge and wisdom for that. Jalen Bridges being somebody that has been through the NCAA tournament. Langston as well but we have a lot of new guys...and that's why this Big 12 tournament is so crucial," Drew said.

It's also not just for placement, as the Big 12 tournament is also a way to get the team ready for March Madness.

"You play a tournament game every night, pretty much," RayJ Dennis said. "I mean, everything comes down to two possessions, 12 possessions for the most part. You play in a short amount of time, two back to back games. I mean, it gets us ready in a variety of ways."

Baylor's first tournament game is set for Thursday.