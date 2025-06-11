SEC announces 2025 TV windows for Texas A&M football season

COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KRHD) — Television windows for the 2025 Texas A&M football season were announced Wednesday by the Southeastern Conference.

Each SEC-controlled game has been placed in one of four time slots: early (11 a.m.–12 p.m.), afternoon (2:30–3:30 p.m.), night (5–7 p.m.), or flex (2:30–7 p.m.). Exact kickoff times and network assignments will be released throughout the season.

Texas A&M has been assigned four games in the flex window, including a home game against Florida on Oct. 11 and road contests at Arkansas (Oct. 18), LSU (Oct. 25), and Missouri (Nov. 8). The Aggies’ SEC opener against Auburn at Kyle Field is set for the afternoon window, while their Oct. 4 home game against Mississippi State will air in the night slot. A&M’s only early game will be against South Carolina on Nov. 15.

Previously announced non-conference games include the season opener against UTSA on Aug. 30 at 6 p.m. on ESPN, and a Sept. 6 matchup with Utah State at 11:45 a.m. on SEC Network. The Aggies face Notre Dame on the road Sept. 13 at 6:30 p.m. on NBC.

The Cotton Holdings Lone Star Showdown against Texas will kick off at 6:30 p.m. on Nov. 28 and air on ABC. The Nov. 22 game versus Samford is scheduled for 11 a.m. on SEC Network+.