Road to Red Zone: Oglesby Tigers

Six-man football action is back as the Oglesby Tigers have hit the field to prep for the upcoming season.

"It's good. It's hot, but the kids have adjusted well. We've had a lot of energy even despite the temperature so, it's been a good start last season," head coach Jeb Dixon said.

The Tigers went on an incredible run as they finished 11-1 and reached the second round of the playoffs. It's a season that they want to build off of.

"I got hurt last year. I didn't play very much but, we didn't make a lot of mistakes this year or last year," linebacker Cash Lee said. "We had some young guys and this year we've got some older guys, so I think that will help," he said.

"Well, the biggest thing is we lost one senior," Dixon said. "I got most of my guys back. Every year we expect to win a district title and it's one of those things that we wanna make another link on that chain, make it another round or two or, whatever we can do. Now I realize it's a lot harder than you think. You take away injuries and it takes a lot to get to that level," he said.

Oglesby has a lot of things going for them this year, including being such a close group.

"We're pretty close," Lee said. "Everybody gets along real good and we always joke around with each other, playing around. Everybody thinks we're always fighting with each other, but we're always just playing around," he added.

"It's like they're brothers," Dixon said. "One time they're hugging on each other, the next minute they're thumping each other. They're talking mess all practice long. These guys pretty much grew up together. They're fun to be around.

The Tigers season begins on the road on August 25th against the Penelope Wolverines.

