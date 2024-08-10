Road to Red Zone: Centerville Tigers ready to defend their district title

CENTERVILLE, Texas — The Centerville Tigers are coming off a district championship in 2023 and are looking to defend their title this fall.

“We think we have some good players coming back,” head coach Kyle Hardee said. “Obviously, we're playing on some tradition after the last many years that we've had some good runs and so our kids know what we expect. I think we'll be competitive when this all gets going.”

The Tigers graduate a large group of playmakers from last season but with Hudson Ford and Jarrell Wright returning from injury – the offensive line will be a huge asset this fall.

“I think our offensive line has an opportunity to set the tone for us,” Hardee said. “I think they've had a good summer and built some strength and I think built some continuity with each other. They’ve worked together and they're taking a lot of pride in what we're doing.”

Centerville is ranked 20th in 2A-Division 1 and projected to win District 12. The team knows they’ll need some of the younger guys to step up into bigger roles. “We just work as a team,” junior running back Jake Gray said. “We got to have some players step up .We lost quite a few players last year, but they graduated so we just need everyone to step up and buy in and just continue to work.”

“We understand that there's new guys stepping into new roles this year and we're going to, face some adversity,” Hardee said. “The good teams, it's how they overcome that, and those are things that will be challenges as the year goes on. But I believe in this group of kids.”

After making the playoffs for the last 13 years it’s become an expectation in Centerville to get to the postseason but the ultimate goal for the Tigers is focused on the week to week.

“Our goal will always be the same. Let's get better every Friday night,” Hardee said.

Let's get better day to day. We certainly think we have a preseason schedule that will prepare us for down the road and hopefully when we get the district, we're starting to play our best ball.”

Centerville will open up the season at home hosting Buffalo. Kickoff is set for 7:30pm.

