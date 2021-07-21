Report: Texas, Oklahoma reach out to SEC about conference realignment

HOOVER, Ala. — According to a report from the Houston Chronicle, the University of Texas and University of Oklahoma have reached out to the Southeastern Conference about a potential move out of the Big XII.

Houston Chronicle exclusive: Texas, Oklahoma reach out to SEC about joining conference https://t.co/tw2Qm3yeoj via @houstonchron — Brent Zwerneman (@BrentZwerneman) July 21, 2021

SEC Commissioner Greg Sankey denied to comment on the report, saying he is "focused on the 2021 season."

This would not be the first time a Big 12 program left for the SEC. Nine years ago, Texas A&M and Missouri left the conference as part of a national conference realignment.

When asked about the report, Texas A&M Athletic Director Ross Bjork said, "We want to be the only SEC team from the state of Texas."

During his SEC Media Days press conference, Aggie Head Football Coach Jimbo Fisher said simply, "I bet they would."

In order to join the SEC, Texas and Oklahoma would have to receive a vote of approval from at least 75 percent of current members of the conference.