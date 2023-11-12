Whitney beats Groesbeck; Crowned Bi-District champions

Week one of the playoffs has reached its conclusion and the first round ended over at Waco ISD stadium where the Whitney Wildcats took on Groesbeck.

Midway through the first quarter, Whitney already had a 17-0 lead and that was a sign of things to come as they completely took over the game to get the 67-14 win.

"It feels great. We've been off for two weeks. Last week, our kids were caged-in animals and ready to get back into it," Wildcats head coach David Haynes Jr. said. "We've got dudes in Whitney. We got a lot of them from seniors to freshman and when we put together a good game plan and these kids are bought into what we're doing. We could score points like that," he added.

This is the third-straight year the Whitney Wildcats take home the gold ball and they look to keep it going as now they look forward to next Friday in the area round, where the Wildcats will take on Tatum in Dallas.