Red Zone GOTW preview: Braylon Henry's unstoppable district play run

Red Zone has a heavyweight matchup in our game of the week as the Lorena Leopards get ready to take on the Franklin Lions.

The Leopards have been consistently marching down the field during games and a big reason for that is Braylon Henry. The Leopards have played four district games and Henry has averaged 21 carries, 227 yards and three touchdowns per game.

They will need those off the chart stats against Franklin, as the Lions have not lost since the championship game back in 2020 — a near three year undefeated streak.

The senior has more than been a factor for the Leopards as Lorena is undefeated in district play and he gives credit to his teammates in the trenches.

"I only put up those stats like that because of our offensive line," Henry said.

"They do all the hard work. They're in the trenches every down. They make the holes for me — but my coach has trust in me and the team trusts me a lot just to get a first down or even put points on the board."

"He is a true football player," said Lorena head football coach, Kevin Johnson.

"Whether it's offense or defense or if he's out on special teams — his motor goes 120 miles an hour for every rep."

Franklin is at home for this rematch and kickoff is scheduled for 7:30 p.m.

