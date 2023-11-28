Red Zone: Chilton Pirates dominate postseason

The playoffs for high school football continue to heat up as one of the teams still in it are the Chilton Pirates and they have been dominant.

The Pirates are currently 12-1 for the season and in three playoff games, they have been winning by an average of nearly 50 points.

Their last playoff game was against Granger, a team they lost to in district play and they responded by beating the Lions 45-0.

There was a sign on their sideline that said "we're back" and the message went towards Granger and for the rest of the playoffs.

"We played Granger recently at their place and we got cheated," senior Isaiah Redd said. "We want to come back and get the win over there," he added.

"I think it's a bigger message about the postseason," head coach Bennie Huitt said. The sign, it's bigger than Granger is. It's that we are back in the postseason and we just ready to make some noise," Huitt said.

The Chilton Pirates will take on Falls City on December 1st at 7:00 p.m.