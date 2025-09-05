Red Zone 2025: Week 2

It's week 2 of Red Zone and our team is hitting the field with high school football teams across Central Texas and the Brazos Valley. Tune in every Friday night at 10:10 p.m. for all the highlights from local high school football.

Watch here at 10:10 p.m.:

https://www.kxxv.com/live

Game of the Week

The Fairfield Eagles are taking on the Mexia Blackcats for our Game of the Week for week 2. Our Shahji Adams will be on the sidelines highlights all the action. Kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Blackcat Field.

Band of the Week

This week, we're highlighting Groesbeck's band, as they take on the McGregor Bulldogs at home. Kickoff is at 7:30 p.m. at Groesbeck Stadium.

School Spirit of the Week

Time to get loud and proud - we're highlighting the College Station Cougars for this week's School Spirit of the week. The Magnolia Bulldogs are taking on the Cougars Friday night, kickoff is at 7 p.m. at Cougar Field.