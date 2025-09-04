Red Zone Week 2 Game of the Week: Fairfield Eagles vs Mexia Blackcats

MEXIA, Texas (KXXV) — Mexia, the defending 5-3A Division 1 champ, is looking to rebuild off of their 2024 success, but it will be tough replacing 17 starters from last year.

The Blackcats are led by quarterback Aiden Cargile and RB/LB Steven Milus. Mexia lost to a talented Palestine Westwood team last week 14-54.

Fairfield returns a lot of offensive production from a team that made it to the area round last year. Quarterback, Kohl Collins (Sr) had over 3,500 yards and over 40 touchdowns last year. In a week one 51-13 win against Maypearl, Collins lead the way with 96 yards passing and a touchdown. Khamrion Ingram led the ground game with 91 yards rushing and two touchdowns

Mexia won this non-district game last year 37-23.