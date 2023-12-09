Watch Now
RECORD BROKEN: Armando Chavez's history-making kick

Armando Chavez broke the national record for most PATs against Chilton in the semi final round.
Posted at 5:09 PM, Dec 09, 2023
BELTON, Texas — Fans at Crusader stadium witnessed history in the Mart-Chilton game as Panther's kicker Armando Chavez kicked his 351st PAT, which broke the national record.

The kick happened with 11 minutes left in regulation of the semi-final matchup between the Mart Panthers and the Chilton Pirates and the kick lifted Chavez to stand alone at the top, and it was a feeling that he and his teammates felt.

"I just had to think about it. It was just all in my head....I just felt great honestly because it's just God. I can't do it without him," Chavez said.

"I just felt great because they're my teammates. I grew up with mostly all of them and it's family man. I'm just glad that they pushed me through and all week was just great for that record. I was like, yeah, I'm ready for it," Chavez added.

The Mart Panthers advanced to the state championship after defeating the Chilton Pirates 38-24. Mart now prepares to travel to AT&T Stadium, where they will take on the Albany Lions on Thursday, December 14th.

