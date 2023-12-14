Oglesby falls to Benjamin in 1A State Championship

The Oglesby Tigers lost to the Benjamin Mustangs in the 1A state championship.

It was a back and forth game to start off. Oglesby, led by Kyler Fossett, ended up getting the first score. He had over 200 yards rushing in the first half alone.

It was a tied game late in the second, but eventually the Mustangs took over and the game ended in the third quarter with a final score of 82-34

"Ended up throwing the ball short for a pick, gave up a silly onside. I mean, you can't do that when you're playing good teams. Too many self-inflicted ones," Oglesby head coach Jeb Dixon said.

This was the Tigers first state championship appearance in program history. It wasn't the result they wanted, but it will be a season to remember,

"Win or lose, it doesn't define me as a coach. It doesn't define me as a person. All that matters to me are those kids that are hurting and, we'll get them, we'll hug them up and, and get them ready to go again," Dixon said.

Looking into next season, Oglesby will retain most of the squad. So, now that this Tigers team got that championship game taste. It's all about next year.

"We try to use every experience that we're a part of as far as in the playoffs and try to grow that. I was telling the boys out there when we got through, you know running back, let's run it back. I'm happy with Oglesby high school football. I can tell you that," Dixon said.

A tough way to end Oglesby's season with a 13-1 record. However, looking at this team, it's safe to say that we haven't heard the last of the Oglesby Tigers.