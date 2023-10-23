Midway makes the playoffs for first time since 2019

MIDWAY, Texas — The Midway Panthers beat the Bryan Vikings 49-21 last Friday, and that victory officially put the Panthers in the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

Midway started off the season 1-5 and since their game against Temple on Oct. 6, they have won three straight games against Temple, Copperas Cove, and Bryan — bringing them to 4-1 in district play.

"We started talking about unity, you know, knowing that if we would just come together and all of it would click," Martinez said.

"We came out in Temple and we just saw it like click playing together and making plays together in all three phases."

This Panthers team has had its obstacles as head coach Shane Anderson resigned on Oct. 4, and Assistant Coach Esrom Martinez took over coaching duties.

Despite the setbacks, the team had rebounded and Coach Martinez gives the team all the credit.

"It's not about me, it's about the kids at the end of the day and the seniors," Martinez said.

"I've been with them since they were sophomores and a lot of them playing up for three years just to see them smiling and knowing that we can get it done. Sometimes when adversity hits, good things happen and God's really blessed us and we're just taking it week by week."

Midway will host Pflugerville Weiss with a 7:30 p.m. kickoff.

