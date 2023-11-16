MCH Bulldogs prep for the State Championship

WACO, Texas — There is championship football happening over the weekend as the Methodist Children's Home Bulldogs are state-bound.

The Bulldogs are currently 11-1 for the 2023 season and finished first in their district. In their three playoff games, they have averaged nearly 46 points a game, and two of those playoff wins were shutouts.

Methodist Children's Home has climbed the mountain top before in 2017, and are one win away from delivering another title. This is a team that's close and they are bringing something to fight for on Saturday.

"We'll talk tomorrow about like, 'I want you to go home tonight, I want you to think of something or somebody you want to win for, What is something you can focus on?'," said Bulldogs Head Coach Matt Rodgers.

"What's huge for me, and what winning would be like, for all the kids that have been a part of football here."

"We're like brothers. Every day we're out here, we're the ones working hard," said senior, Elijah Williams.

"We're the ones sweating, you know, trying to get our wins, so each time we're out here, it's like the bond comes stronger."

The six-man Texas Christian Athletic Fellowship Championship is at 3:00 p.m. in Fort Worth where they will clash against Victory Christian Academy.