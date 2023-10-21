Lorena's walk off field goal ends Franklin's three-year win streak

In our Red Zone game of the week, the Lorena Leopards traveled to take on the Franklin Lions in a heavyweight 3A District 11 matchup.

Lions wasted no time to get on the scoreboard as running back Devyn Hidrogo started off with a 62 yard run to give Franklin an early lead. Lorena would not back down as Leopard's quarterback Kaden Roberts would find the end zone off of a 33 yards touchdown to even up the score.

The defense would be able to get a stop and Braylon Henry would make his presence known to give the Leopards a 14-7 lead.

It would be a back and forth game and would come down to Lorena having the ball with the clock winding down and they were able to hit a 25 yard field goal to get the win 52-49.

Franklin went into this game with a 39 game win streak. The last time the Lions lost was in 2020, and the Lorena Leopards closed the chapter on that historic run as now both teams look towards the postseason.

Tune into Red Zone on Fridays to get the latest on high school football in Central Texas and the Brazos Valley.