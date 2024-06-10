Harker Heights kicks off summer workouts

HARKER HEIGHTS, Texas (KXXV) — The school year may be over, but football is just getting started in our community with Harker Heights kicking off summer workouts.

"I'm feeling great, man. Let's come in, get extra work in, be great for next season and hopefully we're ready," senior Taneel Nelson said.

"It's good to have a little bit of a break from school, but also hit another important part of our processor phase, hitting summer workouts. And so, excited about that piece, June and July and, fall will be here before we know it," head coach Mark Humble said.

This is Mark Humble's second season with the Knights and getting a full season with the team gives an opportunity to build off of last year.

"Going in a year or two, having a full off season with the guys having a full spring ball and now having another full summer, you know, standards rose and our kids, kids are doing a good job of meeting those standards," Humble said.

"He's teaching us a lot, like this past year he came in and he taught us entirely new offense, new everything like that and we took it in stride and now we get to add on to that, build on to that," senior Tyler Johnson said.

The Knights always have a main message for their weekly workouts but the theme is to bond and get better.

"They're extremely important. It's a constant, like forming a bond together," Johnson said. "You're constantly with each other every day. Instead of like after school, you're always with each other a lot more. After summer workouts a lot of us will go out to eat, we'll go out to do something. We're just forming a brotherhood and become better friends."

"Everybody has to show up and put in work so that the team can be become greater. Like as a team, you can't just show up individually, get work. It's not gonna make the team better, so we have to do it together," Nelson said.

Harker Heights' 2024 season begins on August 30th at home against Cedar Park.