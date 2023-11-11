Watch Now
Game of the Week: Valley Mills ends Axtell's undefeated season

Valley Mills Football
KXXV
Valley Mills defeats Axtell to advance in the post season
Posted at 11:24 PM, Nov 10, 2023
The Valley Mills Eagles defeat the Axtell Longhorns 29-18 to advance in the postseason.

It was a rainy night at McGregor as both the Longhorns and the Eagles clashed. Valley Mills got the ball first and they would score first and that would be a sign of things to come.

The Longhorns would quickly tie the game up as they got a huge interception that would be returned to the endzone. Axtell would commit a turnover in the first quarter as well as a fumble after catch occurred and the Eagles took advantage. Valley Mills would eventually get the win 29-18.

Axtell's 10-0 undefeated season comes to an end as the Eagles now continue their postseason run.

